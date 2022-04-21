$31.65 Million in Sales Expected for Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) will post $31.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.07 million to $32.23 million. Dynagas LNG Partners reported sales of $33.45 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full year sales of $127.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $126.78 million to $128.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $130.10 million, with estimates ranging from $129.64 million to $130.56 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dynagas LNG Partners.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $35.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DLNG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dynagas LNG Partners in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

DLNG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.55. 2,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,006. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.12. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $4.40. The stock has a market cap of $130.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 5.76.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 1,062.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 13,258 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 11.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 19,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 28, 2021, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.