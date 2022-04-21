$32.77 Million in Sales Expected for Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) will report $32.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.20 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp posted sales of $23.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full year sales of $131.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $130.10 million to $132.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $137.57 million, with estimates ranging from $135.40 million to $139.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 28.04%. The company had revenue of $33.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BMRC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Marin Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

In related news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 7,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $264,034.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRC. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 350.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 290.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

BMRC stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.48. The stock had a trading volume of 135 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,467. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $39.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.47. The firm has a market cap of $535.71 million, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, not-for-profit organizations, and individuals in California, the United States. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

