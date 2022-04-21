32,843 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Acquired by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 32,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 11,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,677. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.64 and a 200-day moving average of $32.21. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a one year low of $28.31 and a one year high of $34.94.

