3,300 Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Acquired by Sweet Financial Partners LLC

Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,300 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 558,985 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,882,000 after acquiring an additional 39,049 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,972 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 86,290 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,551,000 after acquiring an additional 8,890 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 144,573 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $10,976,000 after acquiring an additional 17,580 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies stock opened at $67.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $57.92 and a one year high of $77.35. The stock has a market cap of $79.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.95.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Barclays boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.29.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

