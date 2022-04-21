34,116 Shares in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Acquired by Sweet Financial Partners LLC

Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,116 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,044,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 353,579 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 94,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 27,516 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 233,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 8,936 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Nokia Oyj by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 264,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 27,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. 14.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NOK shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.20.

Shares of Nokia Oyj stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,941,756. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $6.40.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. Nokia Oyj’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

