348 Shares in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Bought by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 30,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

NYSE:GPN traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $142.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,282,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,103. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $116.75 and a one year high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Global Payments from $180.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BNP Paribas raised Global Payments to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.52.

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.83, for a total value of $72,915.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,006 shares of company stock valued at $270,255 in the last ninety days. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Payments Profile (Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.