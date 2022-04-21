$36.13 Million in Sales Expected for ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) This Quarter

Analysts expect ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) to post sales of $36.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $54.11 million. ChemoCentryx reported sales of $10.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 249.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full-year sales of $95.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $38.96 million to $153.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $218.40 million, with estimates ranging from $78.86 million to $580.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ChemoCentryx.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 40.75% and a negative net margin of 408.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the 3rd quarter worth $44,033,000. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter worth $58,453,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in ChemoCentryx by 1,663.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,228,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,776 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in ChemoCentryx by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,218,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,355,000 after acquiring an additional 164,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter worth $40,045,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

CCXI stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,131. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ChemoCentryx has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $49.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.94.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

