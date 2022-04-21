36,296 Shares in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD) Bought by BCK Capital Management LP

BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 36,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II by 20.0% in the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 60,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 10,002 shares in the last quarter. Omni Partners US LLC lifted its position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II by 4.4% in the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 254,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 10,762 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II by 400.0% in the third quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the third quarter worth about $244,000. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

ACTD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.05. 857,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,419. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.88. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $10.32.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in energy and natural resources sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

