3,974 Shares in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Acquired by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Group Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 196.6% in the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 268.0% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC opened at $174.41 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.99 and a 200 day moving average of $162.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $126.57 and a one year high of $175.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MMC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.77.

In related news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $759,269.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total value of $306,637.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

