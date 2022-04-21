$4.44 Billion in Sales Expected for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $4.44 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Lam Research’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.29 billion and the highest is $4.60 billion. Lam Research posted sales of $4.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full-year sales of $17.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.96 billion to $17.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $19.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.57 billion to $19.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.51 by ($0.11). Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on LRCX. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $583.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $730.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $684.38.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded up $0.93 on Monday, hitting $482.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,246. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $451.00 and a 52-week high of $731.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $526.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $594.88. The company has a market capitalization of $67.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.69%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total value of $378,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,054,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,937 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,843. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $1,005,096,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $510,318,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Lam Research by 99.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,554,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,524,000 after purchasing an additional 775,700 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $296,539,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 860,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $618,487,000 after purchasing an additional 452,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

