404 Shares in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Acquired by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MongoDB by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Growth Interface Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Growth Interface Management LLC now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,517,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,225,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In related news, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.70, for a total transaction of $677,562.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 33,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.01, for a total value of $15,128,044.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,833 shares of company stock valued at $57,329,693 over the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The company’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS. Research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have weighed in on MDB shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on MongoDB from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on MongoDB from $556.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on MongoDB from $550.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $505.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $345.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.72.
MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
