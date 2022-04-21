4,154 Shares in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Purchased by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,154 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BK. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,821,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 7.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 217,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,280,000 after acquiring an additional 15,254 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 37.5% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 220,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,420,000 after acquiring an additional 60,098 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 60,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 9,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on BK shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.77.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $47.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $44.99 and a 52-week high of $64.63. The company has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.91 and a 200 day moving average of $56.34.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

