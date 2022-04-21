4imprint Group’s (FOUR) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of 4imprint Group (LON:FOUR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,700 ($35.13) target price on the stock.
Separately, Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($48.14) price objective on shares of 4imprint Group in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,980 ($38.77).
LON:FOUR opened at GBX 2,925 ($38.06) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,791.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,825.02. 4imprint Group has a 52-week low of GBX 2,152.65 ($28.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,265 ($42.48). The company has a market cap of £821.52 million and a PE ratio of 47.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.57, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.75.
About 4imprint Group (Get Rating)
4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers pens, bags, drinkware, embroidered apparel, business gifts, fitness and outdoor recreation/leisure, tradeshows and signage, home and work, and wellness and safety products.
