$5.60 Billion in Sales Expected for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) will report $5.60 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.46 billion and the lowest is $5.13 billion. EOG Resources reported sales of $3.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full year sales of $23.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.02 billion to $27.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $22.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.70 billion to $24.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for EOG Resources.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business’s revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners increased their price target on EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Benchmark cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.64.

NYSE:EOG traded down $3.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,402,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,755,034. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $127.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $69.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.83 and its 200-day moving average is $102.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $1,326,958.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $449,788.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,086. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

