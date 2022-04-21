5,064 Shares in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) Bought by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GRC. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gorman-Rupp during the 2nd quarter worth $697,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,695,000 after purchasing an additional 21,675 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $474,000. 56.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on GRC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Gorman-Rupp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sidoti raised Gorman-Rupp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of NYSE GRC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.98. The company had a trading volume of 423 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,209. The company has a market capitalization of $912.24 million, a PE ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.17. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $47.12.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $94.16 million during the quarter. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 7.89%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Gorman-Rupp’s payout ratio is 59.65%.

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

