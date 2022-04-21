$63.63 Million in Sales Expected for Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) to report $63.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $59.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $67.90 million. Vertex Energy posted sales of $58.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full year sales of $2.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $3.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vertex Energy.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.16). Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 91.33% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VTNR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vertex Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

NASDAQ:VTNR traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.94. The stock had a trading volume of 70,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,581,123. The company has a market capitalization of $565.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.32 and a beta of 1.64. Vertex Energy has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $14.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.69.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vertex Energy by 6,770.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates through Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery segments.

