6,363 Shares in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Purchased by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Marriott International by 109.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 271,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,164,000 after purchasing an additional 141,433 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 5.4% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 4.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 973.6% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 28,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after buying an additional 26,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total transaction of $99,548.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 800 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total transaction of $143,528.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,726 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,209. 12.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MAR has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded up $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $191.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,190. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.23 and a 52-week high of $193.79. The company has a market cap of $62.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.98 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.28. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 125.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

