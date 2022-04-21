690 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Bought by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,995,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,929,000 after purchasing an additional 13,234 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,525,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000,000 after purchasing an additional 288,902 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,471,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,801,000 after purchasing an additional 26,301 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,589,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,161,000 after purchasing an additional 26,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,549,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,690,000 after purchasing an additional 257,163 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $3.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $94.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,419. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.72. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $88.97 and a 52-week high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

