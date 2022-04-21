73,118 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Bought by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 73,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 67.1% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in Bank of America by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 70.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $39.91. 518,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,728,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.28 and its 200 day moving average is $44.79. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $36.51 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $321.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 23.60%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.47.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

