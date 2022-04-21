82,783 Shares in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) Purchased by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 82,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,181,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JVAL. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 835.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 865,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,354,000 after acquiring an additional 773,350 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after buying an additional 8,087 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $317,000.
NYSEARCA JVAL traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,359. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.56 and a fifty-two week high of $39.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.20.
