$932.30 Million in Sales Expected for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) to announce $932.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mattel’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $897.20 million and the highest is $957.00 million. Mattel posted sales of $874.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mattel will report full year sales of $5.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.67 billion to $5.90 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.04 billion to $6.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mattel.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 47.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on MAT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.22.

In related news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 51,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $1,268,144.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of Mattel stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $220,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 22.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Mattel by 54.8% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Mattel by 16.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Mattel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

MAT stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.93. 1,854,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,220,369. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.02. Mattel has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $25.71.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

