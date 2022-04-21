9,805 Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Purchased by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 9,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,186,898 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,966,000 after buying an additional 7,682,784 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,119,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $355,695,000 after buying an additional 5,447,109 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,773,664,000 after buying an additional 4,484,696 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,000,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $70,800,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 194.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,900,839 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,077,000 after buying an additional 1,914,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 267,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

F has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.14.

Shares of NYSE:F traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $15.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,921,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,601,969. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The company has a market capitalization of $62.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.03%.

Ford Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.