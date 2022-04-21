AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.95

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.95 and last traded at $1.98, with a volume of 164051 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AAC Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.10.

AAC Technologies ( OTCMKTS:AACAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $752.56 million during the quarter. AAC Technologies had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 8.76%. On average, analysts anticipate that AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

AAC Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AACAY)

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions for smart devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Acoustics Product, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, and Micro Electro-Mechanical System (MEMS) Components segments.

