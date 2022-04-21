ABB (NYSE:ABB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 15.74%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.
NYSE:ABB traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.27. 53,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,403,534. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.16 and a 200 day moving average of $34.70. ABB has a 12 month low of $30.42 and a 12 month high of $39.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.05.
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.537 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 1.65%. ABB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.79%.
ABB has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ABB from CHF 36 to CHF 34 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ABB from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of ABB from CHF 31 to CHF 32 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ABB currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.77.
About ABB
ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.
