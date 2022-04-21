Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Shares Gap Down to $18.17

Shares of Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.17, but opened at $17.37. Abcam shares last traded at $17.30, with a volume of 1,177 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Abcam from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,800 ($23.42) to GBX 1,500 ($19.52) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abcam currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $513.00.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.77.
About Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM)
Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.
