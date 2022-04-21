Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Shares Gap Down to $18.17

Shares of Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.17, but opened at $17.37. Abcam shares last traded at $17.30, with a volume of 1,177 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Abcam from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,800 ($23.42) to GBX 1,500 ($19.52) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abcam currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $513.00.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABCM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Abcam by 120,639.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,354,000 after buying an additional 1,160,551 shares during the period. 2Xideas AG purchased a new stake in shares of Abcam in the 4th quarter worth about $16,691,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abcam by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,356,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,486,000 after purchasing an additional 412,554 shares during the period. Bridger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abcam in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,105,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Abcam in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,270,000. 15.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

