Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.700-$7.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.56 billion-$6.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.69 billion.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.92.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

ASO stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,044,091. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $29.16 and a fifty-two week high of $51.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.91.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 51.14%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,370,000 after buying an additional 1,565,102 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter worth about $394,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,592,000 after buying an additional 80,830 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,638,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,911,000 after buying an additional 105,269 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $397,000.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors (Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.