AdEPT Technology Group (LON:ADT) Stock Price Up 6.1%

AdEPT Technology Group plc (LON:ADT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 175 ($2.28) and last traded at GBX 175 ($2.28). 29,336 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 21,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 165 ($2.15).

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 173.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 207.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.13. The stock has a market cap of £43.80 million and a P/E ratio of -40.70.

Get AdEPT Technology Group alerts:

About AdEPT Technology Group (LON:ADT)

AdEPT Technology Group plc provides unified communication and IT services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fixed Line Services and Managed Services. The company offers call and line rental, data connectivity, IP telephony, support, and maintenance services, as well as voice and cloud services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AdEPT Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdEPT Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.