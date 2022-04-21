AdEPT Technology Group (LON:ADT) Stock Price Up 6.1%

AdEPT Technology Group plc (LON:ADT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 175 ($2.28) and last traded at GBX 175 ($2.28). 29,336 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 21,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 165 ($2.15).
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 173.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 207.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.13. The stock has a market cap of £43.80 million and a P/E ratio of -40.70.
About AdEPT Technology Group (LON:ADT)
Featured Articles
- Highly Valued Abbot Laboratories Could Move Lower
- Baker Hughes, Another Buy-The-Dip Opportunity In Oilfield Services
- Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) Falls Back to 2018 Levels
- Is Turning Point Therapeutics Stock at a Turning Point?
- Buy Haliburton On Post-Earnings Weakness
Receive News & Ratings for AdEPT Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdEPT Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.