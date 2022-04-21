Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.300-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.34 billion-$4.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.41 billion.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Adobe from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $540.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $611.00 to $455.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $590.24.
NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $430.93. 12,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,834,900. Adobe has a 52-week low of $407.94 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $447.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $542.10. The firm has a market cap of $203.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,132 shares of company stock valued at $9,427,055. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the software company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $436,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Adobe (Get Rating)
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
