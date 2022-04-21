AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) Shares Up 4.4%

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.81 and last traded at $9.71. 717 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 222,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADTH shares. Genuity Capital started coverage on AdTheorent in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on AdTheorent in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on AdTheorent from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Cowen started coverage on AdTheorent in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AdTheorent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.21.

Get AdTheorent alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.56.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADTH. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AdTheorent in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in AdTheorent in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in AdTheorent in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in AdTheorent in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AdTheorent in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH)

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AdTheorent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdTheorent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.