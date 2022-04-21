AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) Shares Up 4.4%

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.81 and last traded at $9.71. 717 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 222,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADTH shares. Genuity Capital started coverage on AdTheorent in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on AdTheorent in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on AdTheorent from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Cowen started coverage on AdTheorent in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AdTheorent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.21.
The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.56.
About AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH)
AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AdTheorent (ADTH)
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
- Steel Dynamics Scales New Heights On Record Results
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Hits Four Figures Once Again
- The Institutions Are Driving Knight-Swift Transportation
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for AdTheorent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdTheorent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.