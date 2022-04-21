AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,961 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 2.58% of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QPX. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $49,000. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new position in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $58,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 68.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 523,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,645,000 after purchasing an additional 10,380 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QPX opened at $26.29 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.46. AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $24.79 and a 12-month high of $31.23.

