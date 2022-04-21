Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH) Trading Up 7.1%

Shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH – Get Rating) were up 7.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. Approximately 6,414 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 27,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.01. The stock has a market cap of $35.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of -0.57.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group stock. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC purchased a new stake in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 396,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group comprises approximately 0.3% of IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC owned 1.68% of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

