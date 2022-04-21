Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Given New C$52.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AGGZF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$49.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. CIBC raised their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ag Growth International currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.17.

Shares of Ag Growth International stock opened at $33.40 on Wednesday. Ag Growth International has a 12 month low of $20.53 and a 12 month high of $37.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.20 and a 200 day moving average of $27.05.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.1166 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

