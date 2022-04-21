Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Rating) shares shot up 7.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.22 and last traded at $33.22. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AGGZF shares. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.17.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.05.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1166 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 1.35%.

About Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.