Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.74 Million

Analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) will post sales of $4.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.99 million. Akoustis Technologies posted sales of $2.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full year sales of $16.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.30 million to $16.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $46.08 million, with estimates ranging from $39.40 million to $51.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Akoustis Technologies.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 33.74% and a negative net margin of 473.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In related news, EVP David Aichele sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $29,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,433.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Michael Mcguire bought 17,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.62 per share, with a total value of $100,036.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKTS. Elemental Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,365,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,930,000 after acquiring an additional 573,677 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,820,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,158,000 after buying an additional 570,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 1,590.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 366,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after buying an additional 344,722 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 954,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after buying an additional 326,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,440,000. 49.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKTS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,394. Akoustis Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.58 and a 1 year high of $12.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.04 and its 200-day moving average is $6.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.33.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

