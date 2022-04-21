Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. Invests $4.42 Million in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,000. Copart comprises 3.4% of Alapocas Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 106.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 1,376.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Copart by 139.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copart alerts:

CPRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.76. The company had a trading volume of 767,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,463. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.37 and a 12 month high of $161.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The firm has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.33.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm had revenue of $867.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Copart Profile (Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.