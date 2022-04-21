Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. Makes New $7.07 Million Investment in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $7,068,000. Danaher accounts for approximately 5.4% of Alapocas Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 53.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DHR. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.40.
Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.60%.
In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.
Danaher Profile (Get Rating)
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Danaher (DHR)
- Highly Valued Abbot Laboratories Could Move Lower
- Baker Hughes, Another Buy-The-Dip Opportunity In Oilfield Services
- Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) Falls Back to 2018 Levels
- Is Turning Point Therapeutics Stock at a Turning Point?
- Buy Haliburton On Post-Earnings Weakness
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.