Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. Makes New $8.83 Million Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 40,746 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $8,830,000. Visa comprises about 6.8% of Alapocas Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the third quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 15,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:V traded up $2.09 on Wednesday, hitting $217.79. 7,122,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,972,838. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.67 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $215.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.54.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $1,446,344.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,267. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.33.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

