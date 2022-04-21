Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,730 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,000. Mastercard comprises about 1.3% of Alapocas Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 217.4% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Avion Wealth increased its stake in Mastercard by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 482,051 shares of company stock worth $181,949,746. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $365.29. 3,351,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,576,652. The firm has a market cap of $357.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.70, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $305.61 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $352.87 and a 200 day moving average of $353.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.88.

About Mastercard (Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.