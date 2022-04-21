Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.66 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Albemarle’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.17. Albemarle reported earnings per share of $1.10 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full-year earnings of $6.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $6.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $10.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Albemarle.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. Albemarle had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $894.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALB shares. HSBC raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $245.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $281.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.81.

In other Albemarle news, CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,241 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $190.80 per share, with a total value of $999,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Netha N. Johnson bought 1,060 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $187.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,078.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $217.19 on Monday. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $146.52 and a 52 week high of $291.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.98, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 147.66%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

