Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alcoa had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of AA stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.93. 6,549,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,699,708. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $98.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 2.30.

Get Alcoa alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is 18.10%.

In related news, VP Molly S. Beerman sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total value of $806,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $14,436,471.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 326,109 shares of company stock valued at $20,224,090.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Alcoa by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Alcoa by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 532,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,704,000 after buying an additional 101,141 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Alcoa by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 215,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,850,000 after buying an additional 61,638 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,994,000.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AA. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Alcoa in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $88.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

Alcoa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.