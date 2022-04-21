Alien Worlds Hits 1-Day Volume of $63.31 Million (TLM)

Alien Worlds (TLM) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Over the last week, Alien Worlds has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. Alien Worlds has a market cap of $93.08 million and approximately $63.31 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alien Worlds coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000245 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00045642 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,075.75 or 0.07388667 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,701.34 or 1.00176209 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00036707 BTC.

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,189,345,239 coins and its circulating supply is 914,030,370 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds

