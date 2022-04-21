Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Up 4.6%

Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) shot up 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $174.85 and last traded at $172.77. 2,065 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 225,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.19.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Allegiant Travel from $270.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.90.

The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.02 and a 200 day moving average of $175.12.

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $496.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.87, for a total transaction of $81,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary Ellmer sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $116,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,094 shares of company stock valued at $4,094,497. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Allegiant Travel during the first quarter valued at $155,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 146.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,189,000 after buying an additional 116,891 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 700.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 46.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

