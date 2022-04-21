Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ALLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Ally Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ally Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.92.

ALLY stock opened at $44.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.36. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $56.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.86.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 34.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

In other news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $139,326.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,711,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,916 shares of company stock valued at $374,851. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

