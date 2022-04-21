Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) PT Lowered to $47.00 at Piper Sandler

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ALLY has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ally Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.92.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $44.25 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.86. Ally Financial has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $56.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 20.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Ally Financial’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,711,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $139,326.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,916 shares of company stock valued at $374,851 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 209.1% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 73,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 50,034 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 605,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,906,000 after buying an additional 15,681 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 297.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 23,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 17,722 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 795,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,623,000 after acquiring an additional 88,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

