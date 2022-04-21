Alpaca Finance Price Hits $0.61 (ALPACA)

Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One Alpaca Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001527 BTC on exchanges. Alpaca Finance has a market cap of $86.69 million and $18.96 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Alpaca Finance has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Alpaca Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00045281 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,951.83 or 0.07364856 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,633.73 or 1.01381828 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00035481 BTC.

Alpaca Finance Coin Profile

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

Alpaca Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpaca Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpaca Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpaca Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpaca Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpaca Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.