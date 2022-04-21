Alpha FX Group (LON:AFX) Hits New 1-Year High at $2,400.00

Alpha FX Group plc (LON:AFX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,400 ($31.23) and last traded at GBX 2,345 ($30.51), with a volume of 218411 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,300 ($29.92).

The company has a market capitalization of £928.14 million and a P/E ratio of 41.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,876.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,981.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a GBX 8 ($0.10) dividend. This is an increase from Alpha FX Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. Alpha FX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.20%.

In other Alpha FX Group news, insider Tim Butters sold 871 shares of Alpha FX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,300 ($29.92), for a total transaction of £20,033 ($26,064.27). Also, insider Lisa Jane Gordon acquired 4,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,730 ($22.51) per share, for a total transaction of £81,569.50 ($106,127.37).

About Alpha FX Group (LON:AFX)

Alpha FX Group plc provides foreign exchange risk management and alternative banking solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers forward currency contracts, option contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, and payments collections and currency accounts services. It serves corporates and institutions that are exposed to currency market volatility.

