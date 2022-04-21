Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Cut to $3,075.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q1 2022 earnings at $24.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $24.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $27.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $38.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $114.09 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,475.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,530.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,430.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3,408.10.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,560.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,677.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,785.61. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $2,193.62 and a 52 week high of $3,030.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet shares are going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $26.69 by $4.00. The company had revenue of $61.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.32 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 29.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $22.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 116.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total transaction of $257,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,527,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,266,914,548.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 549,698 shares of company stock valued at $20,324,689 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the third quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

