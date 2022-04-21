Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.89. Alphatec shares last traded at $12.72, with a volume of 642,002 shares traded.

ATEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.83.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 59.34% and a negative return on equity of 112.54%. The firm had revenue of $73.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott Lish sold 4,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $45,981.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 11,490 shares of company stock valued at $122,949 in the last three months. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATEC. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 341.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,529 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphatec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Alphatec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alphatec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Alphatec by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,308 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

