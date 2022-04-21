Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of Altisource Asset Management stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.08. Altisource Asset Management has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $18.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.62.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altisource Asset Management stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Altisource Asset Management worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altisource Asset Management Corporation, an asset management company, provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

