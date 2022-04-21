Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management stock opened at $10.64 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.62. Altisource Asset Management has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $18.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.88 million, a PE ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Altisource Asset Management alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altisource Asset Management stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.67% of Altisource Asset Management worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altisource Asset Management Corporation, an asset management company, provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.